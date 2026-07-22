DT Next Campus | Applications open for uGSOT Programme; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The uGSOT Scholarship Programme 2026 by upGrad School of Technology (uGSOT) aims to support Class 12 passed science students across India who wish to pursue BE/BTech in Computer Science in specialisations like GenAI & ML, Quantum Computing, and Full Stack Development.
Eligibility: Open to PAN India students planning to pursue BE/BTech in Computer Science
Prizes & Rewards: Discount on the uGNET fee based on 12th scores. Students qualifying the uGNET exam and securing their admission seat will become eligible for Merit-Based Scholarship, Girls in Tech Scholarship, Need-Based Scholarship, Ronnie Screwvala Scholarship for Tech Innovators and Defence Scholarship offered by upGrad School of Technology covering up to 100% of the tuition fee based on their overall profile score
Last Date to Apply: August 13
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/UGST1