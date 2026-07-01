Tamil Nadu

DT Next Campus | Applications open for uGSOT Programme ; here is how you can apply

Open to PAN India students planning to pursue BE/BTech in Computer Science in any of the following specialisations
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CHENNAI: The uGSOT Scholarship Programme 2026 by upGrad School of Technology (uGSOT) aims to support Class 12 passed science students across India who wish to pursue BE/BTech in Computer Science in specialisations like GenAI & ML, Quantum Computing, and Full Stack Development.

Eligibility: Open to PAN India students planning to pursue BE/BTech in Computer Science in any of the following specialisations

Prizes & Rewards: Discount on the uGNET fee based on 12th scores. Student qualifying the uGNET exam and securing their admission seat will become eligible for Merit-Based Scholarship

Last Date to Apply: July 10

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/UGST1

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