DT Next Campus | Applications open for U-GO Programme; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The U-GO Scholarship Program 2026-27, an initiative by U-GO, aims to provide financial assistance to talented young women pursuing professional undergraduate courses across India.
Eligibility: Open to young women pursuing professional graduation courses in teaching, nursing, pharmacy, medicine, engineering, architecture, law and related fields. Must be studying in any year of their graduation program, except the final year
Prizes & Rewards: Selected students will get a chance to receive up to Rs 60,000 per year.
Last Date to Apply: August 20