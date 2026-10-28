DT Next Campus | Applications open for Tata Capital Pankh Scholarship Programme 2026-27; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The Tata Capital Pankh Scholarship Programme 2026-27, an initiative by Tata Capital Limited, provides financial assistance to meritorious students from economically weaker sections. The programme supports students pursuing Classes 11 and 12, undergraduate courses, diploma programmes and ITI courses at recognised institutions across India.
Eligibility: Open to Indian students studying in Classes 11 and 12 or pursuing undergraduate, diploma or ITI courses at recognised institutions. Applicants must have secured a minimum of 60% marks in the previous academic year. The annual parental income must not exceed Rs 4 lakh.
Prizes & Rewards: Financial assistance covering 80% to 100% of tuition or course fees, whichever is less, up to Rs 15,000 for students in Classes 11 and 12 and up to Rs 18,000 for undergraduate, diploma and ITI students.
Last Date to Apply: November 15
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/TCPS37