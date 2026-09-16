DT Next Campus | Applications open for Tata Capital Pankh Scholarship Program 2026-27; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The Tata Capital Pankh Scholarship Program 2026-27, an initiative by Tata Capital Limited, provides financial assistance to meritorious students from economically weaker sections pursuing Class 11, Class 12, undergraduate, diploma, and ITI courses at recognised institutions across India.
Eligibility: Open to Indian students in Classes 11 and 12 or pursuing UG, Diploma, or ITI courses at recognised institutions.
Minimum 60% marks in the previous year. Annual parental income must not exceed INR 4 lakh.
Prizes & Rewards: Selected students can receive 80% to 100% of their tuition/course fees, up to INR 15,000 (Class 11 & 12) and up to INR 18,000 (undergraduate, diploma & ITI), based on their academic performance. (Whichever is less)
Last Date to Apply: October 26
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/TCPS37