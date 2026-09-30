DT Next Campus | Applications open for Tata Capital Pankh Programme; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The Tata Capital Pankh Scholarship Programme 2026-27, an initiative by Tata Capital Limited, provides financial assistance to meritorious students from economically weaker sections pursuing Class 11, Class 12, undergraduate, diploma, and ITI courses at recognised institutions across India.
Eligibility: Open to Indian students in Classes 11 and 12 or pursuing UG, Diploma, or ITI courses at recognised institutions
Prizes & Rewards: Selected students can receive 80% to 100% of their tuition/course fees, up to Rs 15,000 (Class 11 & 12) and up to Rs 18,000 (undergraduate, diploma & ITI), based on their academic performance.
Last Date to Apply: October 26
Application mode: Offline Application Only