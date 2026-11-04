DT Next Campus | Applications open for SML Mahindra Scholarship Programme; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The SML Mahindra Limited initiative aims to support the educational aspirations of meritorious girl students through its two scholarship categories, SML Saarthi and SML Unnati, helping them pursue higher secondary education and undergraduate technical education without financial constraints
Eligibility: Open to girl students who are daughters of drivers of heavy and light commercial road transport vehicles for carrying goods and large passenger transport vehicles like buses, in Class 11-12 or pursuing UG/diploma/polytechnic in STEM & core engineering fields (any year), with a minimum of 60% marks and family income up to Rs 6,00,000.
Prizes & Rewards: Rs 30,000 based on category
Last Date to Apply: November 15
Application mode: Online applications only
Short URL: www.b4s.in/dtnt/SMLS1