DT Next Campus | Applications open for SML Mahindra Scholarship Programme; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The SML Mahindra Scholarship Programme 2026-27, an initiative of SML Mahindra Limited, aims to support the educational aspirations of meritorious girl students who are daughters of drivers of heavy and light commercial road transport vehicles for carrying goods and large passenger transport vehicles like buses.
Eligibility: Open to girl students who are daughters of drivers of heavy and light commercial road transport vehicles for carrying goods and large passenger transport vehicles like buses, in Class 11-12 or pursuing UG/diploma/polytechnic in STEM & core engineering fields
Prizes & Rewards: Selected students can receive a scholarship of up to Rs 30,000 based on category
Last Date to Apply: October 21
Application mode: Online Application Only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/SMLS1