DT Next Campus | Applications open for Sitaram Jindal Foundation Scholarship Scheme; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The scholarship is being offered by the Sitaram Jindal Foundation (NGO) for students from Class 11 to the postgraduate level. It aims to provide financial assistance to underprivileged students pursuing various degree and diploma courses.
Eligibility: Applications are open to students of Class 11, 12, ITI, Diploma, graduation, or postgraduation (in General Fields, Medical, and Engineering) below the age of 30 years. Applicants must have an income up to Rs 4,00,000 (for salaried employees) and up to Rs 2,50,000 (for others).
Prizes & Rewards: An award that covers their tuition fees and other benefits.
Last Date to Apply: Round The Year
Application mode: Online applications only
Short URL: www.b4s.in/dtnt/SJFSE2