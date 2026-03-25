Tamil Nadu

DT Next Campus | Applications open for ServiceScape; here is how you can apply

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, and enrolled or accepted in an accredited college, university, or a Trade school
Representative Image
Representative ImagePexels
Updated on

CHENNAI: The ServiceScape Scholarship 2026 is being offered by ServiceScape, a global freelancing marketplace for professional editors, translators, graphic designers, and writers.

Eligibility: Application is open to individuals pursuing their studies in any academic level or field. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, and enrolled or accepted in an accredited college, university, or a Trade school.

Prizes & Rewards: A scholarship award of $1,000.

Last Date to Apply: November 30

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/SSSZ2

Scholarship
ServiceScape

Related Stories

No stories found.
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in