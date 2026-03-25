DT Next Campus | Applications open for ServiceScape; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The ServiceScape Scholarship 2026 is being offered by ServiceScape, a global freelancing marketplace for professional editors, translators, graphic designers, and writers.
Eligibility: Application is open to individuals pursuing their studies in any academic level or field. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, and enrolled or accepted in an accredited college, university, or a Trade school.
Prizes & Rewards: A scholarship award of $1,000.
Last Date to Apply: November 30
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/SSSZ2