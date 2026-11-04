DT Next Campus | Applications open for SDEF India Scholarship Programme; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The Swami Dayanand Education Foundation (SDEF) initiative supports academically meritorious students from financially constrained families who are beginning professional undergraduate courses in India
Eligibility: Open to students admitted to the first year of a full-time eligible professional undergraduate programme in 2026-27.
The applicant’s annual family income must not exceed Rs 12 lakh from all sources.
Applicants should not have taken a drop or gap year after Class 12.
Eligible programmes include B.Tech./BE, MBBS, BDS, and Barch.
Applicants must be willing to participate in further assessment and selection stages, if shortlisted.
Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 50,000 per academic year, renewable for up to four years, subject to annual review and continued eligibility
Last Date to Apply: November 30
Application mode: Online applications only
Short URL: www.b4s.in/dtnt/SDEF1