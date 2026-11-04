DT Next Campus | Applications open for SDEF India Scholarship Programme; here is how you can apply

Eligibility: Open to students admitted to the first year of a full-time eligible professional undergraduate programme in 2026-27.

The applicant’s annual family income must not exceed Rs 12 lakh from all sources.

Applicants should not have taken a drop or gap year after Class 12.

Eligible programmes include B.Tech./BE, MBBS, BDS, and Barch.

Applicants must be willing to participate in further assessment and selection stages, if shortlisted.