Tamil Nadu

DT Next Campus | Applications open for SDEF India Scholarship Programme; here is how you can apply

The applicant’s annual family income must not exceed Rs 12 lakh from all sources
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CHENNAI: The Swami Dayanand Education Foundation (SDEF) initiative supports academically meritorious students from financially constrained families who are beginning professional undergraduate courses in India

Eligibility: Open to students admitted to the first year of a full-time eligible professional undergraduate programme in 2026-27.

The applicant’s annual family income must not exceed Rs 12 lakh from all sources.

Applicants should not have taken a drop or gap year after Class 12.

Eligible programmes include B.Tech./BE, MBBS, BDS, and Barch.

Applicants must be willing to participate in further assessment and selection stages, if shortlisted.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 50,000 per academic year, renewable for up to four years, subject to annual review and continued eligibility

Last Date to Apply: November 30

Application mode: Online applications only

Short URL: www.b4s.in/dtnt/SDEF1

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