DT Next Campus | Applications open for SDEF India Scholarship Program 2026-27; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: Swami Dayanand Education Foundation (SDEF) supports academically meritorious students from financially constrained families who are beginning professional undergraduate courses in India. The scholarship is renewable for four years.
Eligibility: Applicants must be in first year of UG course in 2026-27, with family annual income not exceeding Rs 12 lakh. Students must not have taken a gap year. Eligible programmes include B.Tech./B.E., MBBS, BDS, and B.Arch
Prizes & rewards: Up to Rs 50,000 per academic year, renewable for up to four years, subject to annual review and continued eligibility. The scholarship amount is disbursed directly to the student’s college or university towards approved educational expenses
Last date to apply: Nov 30, 2026
Application mode: Online only
Short URL: www.b4s.in/dtnt/SDEF1