DT Next Campus | Applications open for SDEF India Programme; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The SDEF India Scholarship Programme 2026-27, an initiative of the Swami Dayanand Education Foundation (SDEF), supports academically meritorious students from financially constrained families who are beginning professional undergraduate courses in India
Eligibility: Open to students admitted to the first year of a full-time eligible professional undergraduate programme in 2026-27. Applicants must be willing to participate in further assessment and selection stages, if shortlisted.
Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 50,000 per academic year, renewable for up to four years, subject to annual review and continued eligibility
Last Date to Apply: November 30
Application mode: Online Application Only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/SDEF1