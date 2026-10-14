Tamil Nadu

DT Next Campus | Applications open for SDEF India Programme; here is how you can apply

Open to students admitted to the first year of a full-time eligible professional undergraduate programme in 2026-27
Scholarship
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CHENNAI: The SDEF India Scholarship Programme 2026-27, an initiative of the Swami Dayanand Education Foundation (SDEF), supports academically meritorious students from financially constrained families who are beginning professional undergraduate courses in India

Eligibility: Open to students admitted to the first year of a full-time eligible professional undergraduate programme in 2026-27. Applicants must be willing to participate in further assessment and selection stages, if shortlisted.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 50,000 per academic year, renewable for up to four years, subject to annual review and continued eligibility

Last Date to Apply: November 30

Application mode: Online Application Only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/SDEF1

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