Tamil Nadu

DT Next Campus | Applications open for Scholarship: Delhi State Legal Services Authority Internship Programme; here is how you can apply

Application is open to students enrolled in any of the Indian law universities/colleges and are pursuing either a 5-year course or a 3-year course in law.
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CHENNAI: The Delhi State Legal Services Authority Internship Program 2026-27 is being offered by the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) to students currently pursuing their law courses. It aims to support students working actively towards the betterment of marginalised individuals.

Eligibility: Application is open to students enrolled in any of the Indian law universities/colleges and are pursuing either a 5-year course or a 3-year course in law. Applicants must be efficient in written communication (English), legal writing, basic legal knowledge, and computer operation in Word/Excel/PPT. They must be motivated, socially active, and possess empathy to work for the marginalised sections of society.

Prizes & Rewards: An internship certificate.

Last Date to Apply: May 15

Application mode: Online applications only

Short URL: www.b4s.in/dtnt/DSLS2

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internship programme
Delhi State Legal Services Authority Internship

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