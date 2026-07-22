DT Next Campus | Applications open for Schaeffler India Hope Engineering Scholarship Programme; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The Schaeffler India Hope Engineering Scholarship Programme is inviting applications from eligible female students pursuing engineering courses across India. The initiative supports first-year engineering students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, with special consideration for persons with disabilities (PwD).
Eligibility: Open to female students across India enrolled in the first year of an engineering programme at any UGC-, State- or AICTE-recognised college.
Prizes & Rewards: Selected students will receive a scholarship of Rs 50,000 per year for four years.
Last Date to Apply: August 15
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/HDFC57