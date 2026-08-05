Tamil Nadu

DT Next Campus | Applications open for Schaeffler India Hope Engineering Programme; here is how you can apply

Open to female students across India enrolled in the first year of an engineering program at any UGC/state/AICTE-recognised college
Scholarship
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CHENNAI: The Schaeffler India Hope Engineering Scholarship Program 2026 supports female first-year engineering students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, with special consideration for students with disabilities (PwD)

Eligibility: Open to female students across India enrolled in the first year of an engineering program at any UGC/state/AICTE-recognised college

Prizes & Rewards: Selected students will receive a scholarship of Rs 50,000 per year for four years

Last Date to Apply: August 15

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/SIHE17

Scholarship
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