DT Next Campus | Applications open for Schaeffler India Hope Engineering Programme; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The Schaeffler India Hope Engineering Scholarship Program 2026 supports female first-year engineering students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, with special consideration for students with disabilities (PwD).
Eligibility: Open to female students across India enrolled in the first year of an engineering program at any UGC/state/AICTE-recognised college. Children of employees of Schaeffler India or Buddy4Study are not eligible
Prizes & Rewards: Selected students will receive a scholarship of Rs 50,000 per year for four years
Last Date to Apply: August 15
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/SIHE17