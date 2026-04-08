DT Next Campus | Applications open for SBI Youth for India Fellowship; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: This fellowship is being offered by the State Bank of India (SBI) Foundation in partnership with various reputed NGOs to graduate students. It empowers graduates to tackle pressing rural developmental challenges by living and working alongside communities while promoting a transformative leadership journey.
Eligibility: Application is open to citizens of India/Nepal/Bhutan, or Overseas Citizens of India (OCI). Applicants must be between 21 and 32 years old as of the date of commencement of the programme. They must have completed a Bachelor's degree before October 1, 2025.
Prizes & Rewards: Rs 16,000 monthly stipend and other benefits.
Last Date to Apply: April 30