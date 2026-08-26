Tamil Nadu

DT Next Campus | Applications open for SBI Platinum Jubilee Asha Programme; here is how you can apply

Open to Indian nationals studying in Classes 9 to 12, undergraduate, postgraduate, MBBS, IIT or IIM programmes. Overseas Studies is open only to SC/ST Indian nationals.
Scholarship
Representative Image
Updated on

CHENNAI: The SBI Platinum Jubilee Asha Scholarship 2026-27, an initiative of SBI Foundation, supports meritorious students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds across India.

Eligibility: Open to Indian nationals studying in Classes 9 to 12, undergraduate, postgraduate, MBBS, IIT or IIM programmes. Overseas Studies is open only to SC/ST Indian nationals.

Prizes & Rewards: Scholarships ranging from INR 15,000 to INR 20,00,000 per academic year will be awarded depending on the scholarship category

Last Date to Apply: September 4

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/SBISF20

students
Scholarship
education
SBI Foundation
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in