DT Next Campus | Applications open for SBI Platinum Jubilee Asha; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The SBI Platinum Jubilee Asha Scholarship 2026-27, an initiative of SBI Foundation, supports meritorious students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds across India
Eligibility: Open to Indian nationals studying in Classes 9 to 12, undergraduate, postgraduate, MBBS, IIT or IIM programmes. Overseas Studies is open only to SC/ST Indian nationals.
Prizes & Rewards: Scholarships ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,00,000 per academic year will be awarded depending on the scholarship category
Last Date to Apply: September 4
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/SBISF20