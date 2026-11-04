DT Next Campus | Applications open for Satya Scholarship Programme; here is how you can apply

Eligibility: Open to first-year students in 3- to 5-year UG or integrated master's courses in MBBS, BDS, BPT, BSc (Nursing), BSc (Allied and Healthcare).

Must have passed Class 12 from a recognised board in Punjab with at least 60% aggregate

Students from Punjab who have secured admission to above courses at the 12 selected institutes in Ludhiana district are eligible

Students from the Ludhiana district who have secured admission to the above courses at select Top NIRF-Ranked Medical institutions across India are also eligible

Annual parental income must not exceed Rs 8 lakh; guardian income limits apply for orphans.

Applicants must be Indian citizens and not recipients of any other educational scholarship.

Note: Preference for girl students, sportspersons, persons with disabilities (PwD), orphans, and children of single parents