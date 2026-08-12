Tamil Nadu

DT Next Campus | Applications open for Satya Programme; here is how you can apply

Open to first-year students in 3 to 5-year undergraduate or integrated master's courses in BBA, B.Com, B.Tech, BE (all streams), BSc (Engineering), BCA, B.Arch, MBBS, BDS, BPT, B.Sc. (Nursing), B.Sc. (Allied and Healthcare)