DT Next Campus | Applications open for Satya Programme; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The Satya Scholarship Programme 2026, an initiative by Nehru Sidhant Kender Trust, offers 100% tuition fee coverage and accommodation support to meritorious Class 12 graduates from Punjab pursuing 3–5-year undergraduate or integrated master's programmes in Commerce, Engineering, and Medical & Health Sciences at select institutes – ensuring financial barriers do not stand in the way of higher education.
Eligibility: Open to first-year students in 3 to 5-year undergraduate or integrated master's courses in BBA, B.Com, B.Tech, BE (all streams), BSc (Engineering), BCA, B.Arch, MBBS, BDS, BPT, B.Sc. (Nursing), B.Sc. (Allied and Healthcare)
Prizes & Rewards: 100% annual course fee coverage for the entire course duration, with additional support for hostel, accommodation, and meals as per programme guidelines
Last Date to Apply: August 31
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/SAT3