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DT Next Campus | Applications open for Sasakawa India Leprosy Foundation Nursing Scholarship; here is how you can apply

Application is open to students residing in self-settled leprosy colonies who are at least 17 years old at the time of application.
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CHENNAI: The Sasakawa India Leprosy Foundation Nursing Scholarship 2026-27, offered by the Sasakawa-India Leprosy Foundation (S-ILF), is now open for applications. The scholarship supports students residing in self-settled leprosy colonies who are pursuing nursing education.

Eligibility: Application is open to students residing in self-settled leprosy colonies who are at least 17 years old at the time of application. Applicants must have suffered from leprosy themselves or have at least one parent affected by the disease. They should be pursuing first-year BSc Nursing (Basic) or GNM degree courses during the academic year 2026-27.

Prizes & Rewards: Financial support for eligible courses.

Last Date to Apply: June 30

Application mode: Online applications only

Short URL: www.b4s.in/dtnt/IFNS1

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