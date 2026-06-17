DT Next Campus | Applications open for Sakal India Foundation Education Loan; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The Sakal India Foundation Education Loan Scholarship 2026-27 is being offered by the Sakal India Foundation, an organisation to encourage and assist needy and deserving students with grants and scholarships
Eligibility: Application is open to Indian students holding confirmed admission in a recognised Indian institution (for PhD) or abroad, and enrolled in a graduate, postgraduate, PG diploma, or PhD programme with an excellent academic record
Prizes & Rewards: Interest-free education loan scholarship of up to Rs 1,00,000
Last Date to Apply: June 30
Application mode: Online Application Only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/SKFE1