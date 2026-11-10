DT Next Campus | Applications open for Rolls-Royce Wings4Her Scholarship for Women Engineering Students; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: Rolls-Royce India invites applications from female students pursuing the 1st or 2nd year of an UG engineering degree at AICTE-recognised institutions to support deserving students who demonstrate academic merit and financial need.
Eligibility: Preference will be given to students pursuing fields such as aerospace, mechanical, electronics, electrical, computer science, and marine engineering
Must be enrolled in an AICTE-recognised institution in India
Have scored at least 60% marks or an equivalent CGPA/grade in Class 10, Class 12, and the latest available semester
Family income should not exceed Rs 4 lakhs per annum
Children of employees of Buddy4Study or Rolls-Royce India are not eligible to apply.
Note: Preference will be given to students who are Persons with Disabilities (PwD), from single-parent households, orphans, or residents of aspirational districts
Students who have previously received the Rolls-Royce Wings4Her Scholarship are also eligible to apply
If the latest semester marksheet is unavailable, the most recent available odd/even semester marksheet will be considered.
Prizes & Rewards: Rs 75,000/year
Last Date to Apply: November 23
Application mode: Online applications only
Short URL: www.b4s.in/dtnt/UNSC7