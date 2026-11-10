DT Next Campus | Applications open for Rolls-Royce Wings4Her Scholarship for Women Engineering Students; here is how you can apply

Eligibility: Preference will be given to students pursuing fields such as aerospace, mechanical, electronics, electrical, computer science, and marine engineering

Must be enrolled in an AICTE-recognised institution in India

Have scored at least 60% marks or an equivalent CGPA/grade in Class 10, Class 12, and the latest available semester

Family income should not exceed Rs 4 lakhs per annum

Children of employees of Buddy4Study or Rolls-Royce India are not eligible to apply.