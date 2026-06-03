DT Next Campus | Applications open for Rizvi Family Scholarship 2026; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The Rizvi Family Scholarship 2026, offered by Impactis Global Inc., is open for applications. The scholarship aims to support Muslim female students pursuing undergraduate studies in STEM disciplines at top-ranked institutions across India.
Eligibility: Open to Indian female students from the Muslim community. Applicants must have secured a minimum of 80% in Class 12 and be pursuing a STEM course at a top NIRF-rated college. The annual family income should not exceed Rs 8 lakh.
Prizes & Rewards: Scholarship of Rs 50,000
Application mode: Online only
Last Date to Apply: July 31
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/RZVI2