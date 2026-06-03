Tamil Nadu

DT Next Campus | Applications open for Rizvi Family Scholarship 2026; here is how you can apply

Applicants must have secured a minimum of 80% in Class 12 and be pursuing a STEM course at a top NIRF-rated college
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CHENNAI: The Rizvi Family Scholarship 2026, offered by Impactis Global Inc., is open for applications. The scholarship aims to support Muslim female students pursuing undergraduate studies in STEM disciplines at top-ranked institutions across India.

Eligibility: Open to Indian female students from the Muslim community. Applicants must have secured a minimum of 80% in Class 12 and be pursuing a STEM course at a top NIRF-rated college. The annual family income should not exceed Rs 8 lakh.

Prizes & Rewards: Scholarship of Rs 50,000

Application mode: Online only

Last Date to Apply: July 31

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/RZVI2

Scholarship
Rizvi Family Scholarship

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