DT Next Campus | Applications open for Raman Kant Munjal Scholarship; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The initiative by the Raman Kant Munjal Foundation, supported by Hero FinCorp, helps first-year undergraduate students pursuing finance-related courses pursue their dreams of a promising career and a better future.
Eligibility: Students enrolled in the first year of BBA, BFIA, BCom. (H,E), BMS, IPM, BA (Economics), BBS, or any other finance-related degree courses are eligible. Applicants must have secured at least 80% marks in Classes 10 and 12 (70% for PwD students). The annual income must not exceed Rs 6 lakh. Open for Indian nationals only.
Prizes & Rewards: Rs 40,000 to Rs 5,50,000 per year for 3 years
Last Date to Apply: August 31
Application mode: Online applications only
Short URL: www.b4s.in/dtnt/RKMSP6