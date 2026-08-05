Tamil Nadu

DT Next Campus | Applications open for Raman Kant Munjal; here is how you can apply

Students enrolled in the first year of BBA, BFIA, BCom(H,E), BMS, IPM, BA (Economics), BBS, or any other finance-related degree courses are eligible
Representative Image
Representative ImagePexels
Updated on

CHENNAI: The Raman Kant Munjal Scholarships 2026-27 is an initiative by the Raman Kant Munjal Foundation, supported by Hero FinCorp, that helps first-year undergraduate students pursuing finance-related courses

Eligibility: Students enrolled in the first year of BBA, BFIA, BCom(H, E), BMS, IPM, BA (Economics), BBS, or any other finance-related degree courses are eligible

Prizes & Rewards: Scholarship from Rs 40,000 to Rs 5,50,000 per year for 3 years

Last Date to Apply: August 31

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/RKMSP6

Scholarship
DT Next Campus
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in