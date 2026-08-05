DT Next Campus | Applications open for Raman Kant Munjal; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The Raman Kant Munjal Scholarships 2026-27 is an initiative by the Raman Kant Munjal Foundation, supported by Hero FinCorp, that helps first-year undergraduate students pursuing finance-related courses
Eligibility: Students enrolled in the first year of BBA, BFIA, BCom(H, E), BMS, IPM, BA (Economics), BBS, or any other finance-related degree courses are eligible
Prizes & Rewards: Scholarship from Rs 40,000 to Rs 5,50,000 per year for 3 years
Last Date to Apply: August 31
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/RKMSP6