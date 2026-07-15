Tamil Nadu

DT Next Campus | Applications open for Raman Kant Munjal Foundation Scholarship; here is how you can apply

Open for Indian nationals only.
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CHENNAI: The Raman Kant Munjal Foundation Scholarship, supported by Hero FinCorp, is inviting applications from first-year undergraduate students pursuing finance-related courses across India.

Eligibility: Open to Indian nationals enrolled in the first year of BBA, BFIA, B.Com. (Hons./Economics), BMS, IPM, B.A. (Economics), BBS, or any other finance-related undergraduate degree programme.

Prizes & Rewards: Scholarship ranging from Rs 40,000 to Rs 5.5 lakh per year for up to three years.

Last Date to Apply:August 31

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/RMKSP5

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