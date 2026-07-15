DT Next Campus | Applications open for Raman Kant Munjal Foundation Scholarship; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The Raman Kant Munjal Foundation Scholarship, supported by Hero FinCorp, is inviting applications from first-year undergraduate students pursuing finance-related courses across India.
Eligibility: Open to Indian nationals enrolled in the first year of BBA, BFIA, B.Com. (Hons./Economics), BMS, IPM, B.A. (Economics), BBS, or any other finance-related undergraduate degree programme.
Prizes & Rewards: Scholarship ranging from Rs 40,000 to Rs 5.5 lakh per year for up to three years.
Last Date to Apply:August 31
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/RMKSP5