DT Next Campus | Applications open for Parivartan ECSS Programme; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The Parivartan ECSS Programme 2026-27 is a scholarship initiative aimed at supporting meritorious and financially underprivileged students from Class 1 to the postgraduate level
Eligibility: Open to students in Classes 1 to 12, diploma, ITI, polytechnic, undergraduate (general and professional), and postgraduate (general and professional) courses. Open to Indian nationals only
Prizes & Rewards: Scholarship up to Rs 75,000 based on education level.
Last Date to Apply: August 31
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/HDFC63