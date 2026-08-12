Tamil Nadu

DT Next Campus | Applications open for Parivartan ECSS Programme; here is how you can apply

Open to Indian nationals only
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CHENNAI: The Parivartan ECSS Programme 2026-27 is a scholarship initiative aimed at supporting meritorious and financially underprivileged students from Class 1 to the postgraduate level

Eligibility: Open to students in Classes 1 to 12, diploma, ITI, polytechnic, undergraduate (general and professional), and postgraduate (general and professional) courses. Open to Indian nationals only

Prizes & Rewards: Scholarship up to Rs 75,000 based on education level.

Last Date to Apply: August 31

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/HDFC63

Scholarship
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