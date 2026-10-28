DT Next Campus | Applications open for Parivartan ECSS Programme 2026-27; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The Parivartan ECSS Programme 2026-27 offers financial assistance to meritorious students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds to help them continue their education. The scholarship is open to students from Class 1 to postgraduate level, covering school education, diploma, ITI, polytechnic, undergraduate and postgraduate courses.
Eligibility: Open to Indian nationals studying in Classes 1 to 12 or pursuing diploma, ITI, polytechnic, undergraduate or postgraduate courses in general or professional streams. Applicants must have secured a minimum of 55% marks in their most recent qualifying examination. The annual family income from all sources must not exceed Rs 2.5 lakh. Preference will be given to applicants who have experienced a personal or family crisis in the past three years that has significantly affected their ability to continue their education.
Prizes & Rewards: Scholarship of up to Rs 75,000, depending on the level of education.
Last Date to Apply: October 31