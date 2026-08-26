Tamil Nadu

DT Next Campus | Applications open for Parivartan ECSS Programme 2026-27; here is how you can apply

Open to students in Classes 1 to 12, diploma, ITI, polytechnic, undergraduate (general and professional), and postgraduate (general and professional) courses. Open to Indian nationals only.
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CHENNAI: The Parivartan ECSS Programme 2026-27 is a scholarship initiative aimed at supporting meritorious and financially underprivileged students from Class 1 to the postgraduate level.

Eligibility: Open to students in Classes 1 to 12, diploma, ITI, polytechnic, undergraduate (general and professional), and postgraduate (general and professional) courses. Open to Indian nationals only.

Prizes & Rewards: Scholarships of up to Rs 75,000 will be awarded based on the student’s education level.

Last Date to Apply: August 31

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/HDFC63

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