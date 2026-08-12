DT Next Campus | Applications open for Panasonic Ratti Chhatr S; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The Panasonic Ratti Chhatr Scholarship 2026-27 an inititave by Panasonic Life Solutions India aims to supports first-year BE/B.Tech students from low-income families admitted to any IIT by providing annual financial assistance of INR 70,250.
Eligibility: Open to students across India who have secured admission to BE or B.Tech. programs at any Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) for the academic year 2026-27
Prizes & Rewards: Scholarship of Rs 70,250 per year
Last Date to Apply: August 20
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/RCSP7