DT Next Campus | Applications open for Panasonic Ratti Chhatr; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The Panasonic Ratti Chhatr Scholarship 2026-27 an inititave by Panasonic Life Solutions India aims to supports first-year BE/BTech students from low-income families admitted to any IIT.
Eligibility: Open to students across India who have secured admission to B.E. or B.Tech. programs at any Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) for the academic year 2026-27. Applicants must have completed their Class 12 examination with a minimum of 75% marks
Prizes & Rewards: Scholarship of Rs 70,250 per year
Last Date to Apply: August 20
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/RCSP7