Tamil Nadu

DT Next Campus | Applications open for Panasonic Ratti Chhatr; here is how you can apply

Open to students across India who have secured admission to B.E. or B.Tech. programs at any Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) for the academic year 2026-27.
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CHENNAI: The Panasonic Ratti Chhatr Scholarship 2026-27 an inititave by Panasonic Life Solutions India aims to supports first-year BE/BTech students from low-income families admitted to any IIT.

Eligibility: Open to students across India who have secured admission to B.E. or B.Tech. programs at any Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) for the academic year 2026-27. Applicants must have completed their Class 12 examination with a minimum of 75% marks

Prizes & Rewards: Scholarship of Rs 70,250 per year

Last Date to Apply: August 20

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/RCSP7

Applications
Panasonic Ratti Chhatr
Indian Institiute of Technology
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