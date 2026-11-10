DT Next Campus | Applications open for ONGC Merit Scholarship; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The scholarship offered by the ONGC Foundation supports meritorious first-year students from SC, ST, OBC, and economically weaker General categories pursuing Engineering, MBBS, MBA, or a Master’s degree in Geology/Geophysics
Eligibility: Applicants must be under 31 years of age, have at least 60% marks or a 6.0 CGPA, and meet the applicable family income criteria
Prizes & Rewards: Rs 48,000/annum
Last Date to Apply: November 30
Application mode: Online applications only
Short URL: www.b4s.in/dtnt/ONGM1