Tamil Nadu

DT Next Campus: Applications open for Nokia Foundation; here is how you can apply

Application is open to students pursuing a doctoral degree in ICT or related scientific fields in a Finnish University.
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CHENNAI: The Nokia Foundation Scholarship 2026 is being provided by the Nokia Foundation to individuals pursuing a PhD program in Information and Communications Technologies (ICT) or related fields.

Eligibility: Application is open to students pursuing a doctoral degree in ICT or related scientific fields in a Finnish University. Applicants must have at least one accepted publication related to doctoral dissertation at the time of applying.

Prizes & Rewards: A scholarship of up to €7,500.

Last Date to Apply: September15

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/NKSP2

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Nokia Foundation
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