DT Next Campus: Applications open for Nokia Foundation; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The Nokia Foundation Scholarship 2026 is being provided by the Nokia Foundation to individuals pursuing a PhD program in Information and Communications Technologies (ICT) or related fields.
Eligibility: Application is open to students pursuing a doctoral degree in ICT or related scientific fields in a Finnish University. Applicants must have at least one accepted publication related to doctoral dissertation at the time of applying.
Prizes & Rewards: A scholarship of up to €7,500.
Last Date to Apply: September15