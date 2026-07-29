Tamil Nadu

DT Next Campus | Applications open for Nikon Programme; here is how you can apply

Must be an Indian citizen. Must be currently pursuing a professional photography-related course with a minimum duration of three months
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CHENNAI: Nikon India Private Limited has launched the Nikon Scholarship Programme 2026-27, offering up to Rs 1,00,000 to students pursuing professional photography courses of 3 months or more.

Eligibility: Must be an Indian citizen. Must be currently pursuing a professional photography-related course with a minimum duration of three months

Prizes & Rewards: Scholarship up to Rs 1,00,000 based on the actual course fee

Last Date to Apply: August 24

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/NIKON14

Applications
Citizen
Nikon Programme
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