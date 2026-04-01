Tamil Nadu

DT Next Campus | Applications open for NIDM Internship Programme 2026; here is how you can apply

Applicants can be final-year undergraduates, postgraduate students, M.Phil/ PhD scholars, and recent graduates from Disaster Management
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CHENNAI: National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India offers this programme to engage young minds from recognised universities and institutes across India in disaster risk reduction and build their capacity through hands-on experiential learning.

Eligibility: Applicants can be final-year undergraduates, postgraduate students, M.Phil/ PhD scholars, and recent graduates from Disaster Management and related fields such as Development Studies, Social Sciences, Environmental Science, Engineering, Health Studies, Architecture, Media, and Policy. Non-stipend interns must have at least 60% marks, while stipend-based interns need a minimum of 65% in their last academic programme

Prizes & Rewards: Up to a monthly stipend of Rs 15,000

Application mode: Online only

Last Date to Apply: April 15

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtte/NIDM1

Applications
internship programme
National Institute of Disaster Management

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