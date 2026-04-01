DT Next Campus | Applications open for NIDM Internship Programme 2026; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India offers this programme to engage young minds from recognised universities and institutes across India in disaster risk reduction and build their capacity through hands-on experiential learning.
Eligibility: Applicants can be final-year undergraduates, postgraduate students, M.Phil/ PhD scholars, and recent graduates from Disaster Management and related fields such as Development Studies, Social Sciences, Environmental Science, Engineering, Health Studies, Architecture, Media, and Policy. Non-stipend interns must have at least 60% marks, while stipend-based interns need a minimum of 65% in their last academic programme
Prizes & Rewards: Up to a monthly stipend of Rs 15,000
Application mode: Online only
Last Date to Apply: April 15
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtte/NIDM1