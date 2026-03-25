Tamil Nadu

DT Next Campus | Applications open for National Renewable Energy Fellowship; here is how you can apply

Application is open to citizens of India pursuing higher studies such as M.Sc., M.Tech, or PhD in renewable energy technologies.
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CHENNAI: The National Renewable Energy Fellowship Scheme is being offered by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India, to support individuals pursuing higher studies in the field of renewable energy technologies.

Eligibility: Application is open to citizens of India pursuing higher studies such as M.Sc., M.Tech, or PhD in renewable energy technologies.

Prizes & Rewards: Fellows can receive up to a monthly stipend of Rs 67,000 along with other benefits.

Last Date to Apply: April 10

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/NREF1

Scholarship
technology
National Renewable Energy Fellowship

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