Tamil Nadu

DT Next Campus | Applications open for Muskaan Programme; here is how you can apply

Students studying in Classes 9 to 12 from Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Tripura, Puducherry, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana are eligible to apply
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CHENNAI: The Muskaan Scholarship Programme 2.0 (2026-27), an initiative by Valvoline Cummins Private Ltd. (VCPL), supports students in Classes 9 to 12 from southern, eastern, and northeastern India

Eligibility: Students studying in Classes 9 to 12 from Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Tripura, Puducherry, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana are eligible to apply

Prizes & Rewards: Selected students will receive scholarship benefits of up to Rs 12,000 (based on actual expenses). Mentorship support (Session on Road Safety)

Last Date to Apply: September 30

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/MKSP3

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