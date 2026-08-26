Tamil Nadu

DT Next Campus | Applications open for Muskaan Programme 2.0; here is how you can apply

Open to children of commercial drivers, including LMV/HMV drivers, children of mechanics, and students belonging to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category
Scholarship
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CHENNAI: The Muskaan Scholarship Program 2.0 (2026-27), an initiative by Valvoline Cummins Private Ltd. (VCPL), supports students in Classes 9 to 12 from southern, eastern, and northeastern India. The program aims to help children of commercial drivers, mechanics, and EWS category students continue their education.

Eligibility: Open to children of commercial drivers, including LMV/HMV drivers, children of mechanics, and students belonging to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category

Prizes & Rewards: Selected students will receive scholarship benefits of up to Rs 12,000 (based on actual expenses)and mentorship support

Last Date to Apply: September 30

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/MKSP3

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