DT Next Campus | Applications open for MPOWER Women in STEM Scholarship; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The MPOWER Women in STEM Scholarship 2026, offered by MPOWER Financing, aims to recognise and support women pursuing STEM education. The fintech company provides student loans to international students, US citizens and DACA students and is committed to encouraging women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
Eligibility: Women aged 18 years or above who are enrolled or accepted as full-time students in a STEM degree programme at one of MPOWER's partner universities. Applicants must be international students legally permitted to study in the US or Canada, holding a valid US study visa (or DACA status) or a Canadian study permit, as applicable.
Prizes & Rewards: Scholarship award of up to USD 5,000
Last Date to Apply: December 31
Application mode: Online applications only
Short URL: www.b4s.in/dtnt/MPOW1