DT Next Campus | Applications open for Masters’ Union: Scholarship Aptitude Test 2026; here is how you can apply

Eligibility: Applicants must be currently enrolled in Class 12 or have completed it in 2025. Must be aiming to pursue a full-time UG programme in above mentioned or related fields

Assessment Requirement: All applicants must appear for the MUSAT or qualify for an approved alternate test.

Alternate Eligibility for Data Science & Artificial Intelligence programme: JEE percentile above 90%, MUSAT score above 35/45, SAT score above 1500/1600