Tamil Nadu

DT Next Campus | Applications open for Masters’ Union: Scholarship Aptitude Test 2026; here is how you can apply

Applicants must be currently enrolled in Class 12 or have completed it in 2025
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CHENNAI: The test is specifically designed for high-merit, high-potential candidates pursuing careers in Tech & Business Management, Psychology & Marketing, Finance & Economics, Design, Sustainability, Data Science & AI

Eligibility: Applicants must be currently enrolled in Class 12 or have completed it in 2025. Must be aiming to pursue a full-time UG programme in above mentioned or related fields

Assessment Requirement: All applicants must appear for the MUSAT or qualify for an approved alternate test.

Alternate Eligibility for Data Science & Artificial Intelligence programme: JEE percentile above 90%, MUSAT score above 35/45, SAT score above 1500/1600

Prizes & Rewards: Scholarships offering 10% to 80% tuition fee waivers

Last Date to Apply: May 30

Application mode: Online applications only

Short URL: www.b4s.in/dtnt/MUSCASP1

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