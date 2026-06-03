DT Next Campus | Applications open for Malaysia's MTCP Scholarship 2026; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The MTCP Scholarship 2026, offered by the Malaysian government, is now open for applications. The programme aims to support students from developing countries who wish to pursue postgraduate studies in Malaysia.
Eligibility: Open to applicants from MTCP recipient countries who are below 45 years of age at the time of application. Candidates must have secured a Second Class Upper (Honours) degree, a CGPA of 3.0 or equivalent at the undergraduate level. Applicants should also have an IELTS score of 6.0 or above, a TOEFL iBT score of 60 or above, or have completed previous studies with English as the medium of instruction.
Prizes & Rewards: Monthly allowance of RM 3,500 (approximately Rs 84,213).
Last Date to Apply: June 12
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/MTCP2