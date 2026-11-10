Tamil Nadu

DT Next Campus | Applications open for Mahindra Saarthi Abhiyaan 2026-27; here is how you can apply

Applicants must be daughters/wards of truck drivers
Scholarship
Representative Image
Updated on

CHENNAI: The initiative by Mahindra & Mahindra Limited supports the educational aspirations of daughters of truck drivers across India, helping them continue their education despite financial challenges

Eligibility: Open to girls studying in Class 11, Class 12, Graduation, or Post-Graduation

Applicants must be daughters/wards of truck drivers

Students from across India are eligible to apply

Children of Buddy4Study or Mahindra & Mahindra employees are not eligible

Note: If the latest semester results are unavailable, the previous odd-semester results may be considered for selection

Prizes & Rewards: Rs 10,000

Last Date to Apply: November 30

Application mode: Online applications only

Short URL: www.b4s.in/dtnt/MHSA4

Scholarship
DT Next Campus
X