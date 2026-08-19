DT Next Campus | Applications open for Luxury Connect Business School Scholarship Programme; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The initiative aims to support aspiring professionals planning to pursue careers in the luxury industry. Students admitted to the MBA in Luxury Brand Management or the Advanced Diploma in Luxury Retail Management & Client Experience can receive tuition fee waivers for their studies at LCBS, making specialised luxury education more accessible.
Must have completed a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university/institution
Final-year UG students may also apply, subject to LCBS admission norms and submission of final academic documents before enrolment
Annual income from all sources must not exceed Rs 8,00,000
Must have passed Class 12 or equivalent from a recognised board
Must be a second-year/ final-year UG student or a graduate
Candidates with prior exposure to retail, hospitality, fashion, lifestyle, beauty, luxury sales, customer service, or related sectors
Annual income from all sources must not exceed Rs 8,00,000
Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 2,00,000 for MBA or up to Rs 25,000 for Advanced Diploma
Last Date to Apply: August 26 Application mode: Online applications only
Short URL: www.b4s.in/dtnt/LCBSSP2