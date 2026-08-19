Tamil Nadu

DT Next Campus | Applications open for Luxury Connect Business School Scholarship Programme; here is how you can apply

Must have completed a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university/institution
Scholarship
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CHENNAI: The initiative aims to support aspiring professionals planning to pursue careers in the luxury industry. Students admitted to the MBA in Luxury Brand Management or the Advanced Diploma in Luxury Retail Management & Client Experience can receive tuition fee waivers for their studies at LCBS, making specialised luxury education more accessible.

Eligibility: For an MBA Must

  • Must have completed a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university/institution

  • Final-year UG students may also apply, subject to LCBS admission norms and submission of final academic documents before enrolment

  • Annual income from all sources must not exceed Rs 8,00,000

For the Advanced Diploma

  • Must have passed Class 12 or equivalent from a recognised board

  • Must be a second-year/ final-year UG student or a graduate

  • Candidates with prior exposure to retail, hospitality, fashion, lifestyle, beauty, luxury sales, customer service, or related sectors

  • Annual income from all sources must not exceed Rs 8,00,000

Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 2,00,000 for MBA or up to Rs 25,000 for Advanced Diploma

Last Date to Apply: August 26 Application mode: Online applications only

Short URL: www.b4s.in/dtnt/LCBSSP2

Scholarship
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