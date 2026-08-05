DT Next Campus | Applications open for Luxury Connect Business School Scholarship Programme; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The Luxury Connect Business School Scholarship Programme 2026-27 is an initiative by Luxury Connect Business School (LCBS) to support aspiring professionals planning to pursue careers in the luxury industry.
Eligibility: For the MBA in Luxury Brand Management, applicants must have completed a bachelor's degree from a recognised university or institution. For the Advanced Diploma in Luxury Retail Management & Client Experience, candidates must have passed Class 12 or equivalent from a recognised board.
Prizes & Rewards: Tuition fee waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh for the MBA programme or up to Rs 25,000 for the Advanced Diploma, based on graduation percentage.
Last Date to Apply: August 26
Application mode: Online applications only
Short URL: www.b4s.in/dtnt/VKGSP1