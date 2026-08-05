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DT Next Campus | Applications open for Luxury Connect Business School Scholarship Programme; here is how you can apply

Tuition fee waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh for the MBA programme or up to Rs 25,000 for the Advanced Diploma, based on graduation percentage.
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CHENNAI: The Luxury Connect Business School Scholarship Programme 2026-27 is an initiative by Luxury Connect Business School (LCBS) to support aspiring professionals planning to pursue careers in the luxury industry.

Eligibility: For the MBA in Luxury Brand Management, applicants must have completed a bachelor's degree from a recognised university or institution. For the Advanced Diploma in Luxury Retail Management & Client Experience, candidates must have passed Class 12 or equivalent from a recognised board.

Prizes & Rewards: Tuition fee waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh for the MBA programme or up to Rs 25,000 for the Advanced Diploma, based on graduation percentage.

Last Date to Apply: August 26

Application mode: Online applications only

Short URL: www.b4s.in/dtnt/VKGSP1

Scholarship Programme
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