DT Next Campus | Applications open for Luxury Connect Business School Scholarship Programme; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The Luxury Connect Business School Scholarship Programme 2026-27, an initiative by Luxury Connect Business School (LCBS), is inviting applications from eligible students aspiring to build careers in the luxury industry.
Eligibility: For the MBA in Luxury Brand Management, applicants must have completed a bachelor's degree from a recognised university or institution. For the Advanced Diploma in Luxury Retail Management & Client Experience, applicants must have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination from a recognised board.
Prizes & Rewards: Selected candidates will receive a tuition fee waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh for the MBA programme or up to Rs 25,000 for the Advanced Diploma, based on their graduation percentage.
Last Date to Apply: August 26
Application mode: Online applications only
Short URL: www.b4s.in/dtnt/VKGSP1