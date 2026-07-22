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DT Next Campus | Applications open for Luxury Connect Business School Scholarship Programme; here is how you can apply

For the Advanced Diploma in Luxury Retail Management & Client Experience, applicants must have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination from a recognised board.
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CHENNAI: The Luxury Connect Business School Scholarship Programme 2026-27, an initiative by Luxury Connect Business School (LCBS), is inviting applications from eligible students aspiring to build careers in the luxury industry.

Eligibility: For the MBA in Luxury Brand Management, applicants must have completed a bachelor's degree from a recognised university or institution. For the Advanced Diploma in Luxury Retail Management & Client Experience, applicants must have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination from a recognised board.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected candidates will receive a tuition fee waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh for the MBA programme or up to Rs 25,000 for the Advanced Diploma, based on their graduation percentage.

Last Date to Apply: August 26

Application mode: Online applications only

Short URL: www.b4s.in/dtnt/VKGSP1

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