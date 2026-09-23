Tamil Nadu

DT Next Campus | Applications open for Lotus Petal Foundation’s Winnie Sun; here is how you can apply

Applications are open to Indian female students having secured admission in an MBBS course in FY 2026–27
Scholarship
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CHENNAI: The Winnie Sun Scholarship 2026-27 is being offered by the Lotus Petal Foundation, supported by their Corporate partner, to female students from disadvantaged backgrounds pursuing their academic path in MBBS

Eligibility: Applications are open to Indian female students having secured admission in an MBBS course in FY 2026–27

Prizes & Rewards: The selected candidates shall receive an annual financial assistance up to Rs 65,000 for the duration of their course.

Last Date to Apply: October 30

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/WISS2

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