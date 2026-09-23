DT Next Campus | Applications open for Lotus Petal Foundation’s Winnie Sun; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The Winnie Sun Scholarship 2026-27 is being offered by the Lotus Petal Foundation, supported by their Corporate partner, to female students from disadvantaged backgrounds pursuing their academic path in MBBS
Eligibility: Applications are open to Indian female students having secured admission in an MBBS course in FY 2026–27
Prizes & Rewards: The selected candidates shall receive an annual financial assistance up to Rs 65,000 for the duration of their course.
Last Date to Apply: October 30
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/WISS2