Tamil Nadu

DT Next Campus | Applications open for Kotak Kanya Scholarship; here is how you can apply

Open to meritorious girl students across India who have scored 75% or more in Class 12 boards
Scholarship
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CHENNAI: Kotak Kanya Scholarship 2026-27 is a collaborative CSR initiative of Kotak Mahindra Group companies and Kotak Education Foundation, offering financial assistance to meritorious girl students from underprivileged backgrounds.

Eligibility: Open to meritorious girl students across India who have scored 75% or more in Class 12 boards

  • Secured admission to the first year of a professional graduation programme (Engineering, MBBS, Architecture, Design, Integrated LLB, and more) at an NIRF/ NAAC-accredited institute

  • Annual family income must not exceed Rs 6,00,000

  • Children of Kotak Mahindra Group, Kotak Education Foundation, and Buddy4Study employees are ineligible

Prizes & Rewards: Rs 1.5 lakh per year

Last Date to Apply: August 31

Application mode: Online applications only

Short URL: www.b4s.in/dtnt/KKGS5

Scholarship
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