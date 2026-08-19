DT Next Campus | Applications open for Kotak Kanya Scholarship; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: Kotak Kanya Scholarship 2026-27 is a collaborative CSR initiative of Kotak Mahindra Group companies and Kotak Education Foundation, offering financial assistance to meritorious girl students from underprivileged backgrounds.
Eligibility: Open to meritorious girl students across India who have scored 75% or more in Class 12 boards
Secured admission to the first year of a professional graduation programme (Engineering, MBBS, Architecture, Design, Integrated LLB, and more) at an NIRF/ NAAC-accredited institute
Annual family income must not exceed Rs 6,00,000
Children of Kotak Mahindra Group, Kotak Education Foundation, and Buddy4Study employees are ineligible
Prizes & Rewards: Rs 1.5 lakh per year
Last Date to Apply: August 31
Application mode: Online applications only
Short URL: www.b4s.in/dtnt/KKGS5